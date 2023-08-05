MASSIVE RESISTANCE: Bid to end race preferences at military academies blocked and censored. “The student group that got the Supreme Court to end affirmative action in college admissions reviews is now targeting the nation’s military academies. But there’s an unexpected hitch. The effort has been slapped down as harmful by the leading international presswire outlet that refused to distribute a press release about it. EIN Presswire told Students for Fair Admissions that it would not accept the press release, citing an ‘intent to harm’ clause in its rules and restrictions.”

Disagreeeing with leftist politics is now considered “harm” by our ruling class.