HEALTH CARE: Oregon university clinic bans patient after she criticized trans flag.

Barbera had sent a message through MyChart, a health portal that allows patients to see records and correspond with their doctors. Barbera thought her message through the app would only go to her physicians, but she was told later other staff had seen her comments.

Several weeks later, Barbera received a message from OHSU Practice Manager Stein Berger dated June 29, according to screenshots obtained by Reduxx.

“Richmond is an all-inclusive clinic and we value and advocate for diversity,” Berger wrote.

He stated Barbera had made “transphobic remarks…harmful to our staff.”

“Effective immediately, you [Barbera] are discharged from receiving medical care at the Richmond Family Medicine Clinic,” Berger wrote. “This action is being taken because of ongoing disrespectful and hurtful remarks about our LGBTQ community and staff … Please note that you are also now dismissed from all OHSU Family Medicine clinics, including Immediate Care clinics.”