UNSURPRISING: AP is very worried someone might clean up the Justice Department. “Many conservative analysts have recoiled in disgust at the way the Department of Justice has become increasingly politicized and weaponized, acting as a tool of leftist Democrats in recent years. There has been no clearer example of this than the way they have attempted to cook up multiple avenues to put Joe Biden’s primary political opponent, former President Donald Trump, in jail before he can have the opportunity to take back the White House. But now that Trump has actually spoken out about this, the Associated Press and other media outlets are feigning outrage over the idea that a thorough housecleaning of the DoJ is in order. Were that to happen, the AP claims, it would represent ‘a new assault on the U.S. system.’ (Whatever that’s supposed to mean.)”