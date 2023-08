IT CAN’T BE A FRINGE BELIEF IT THAT MANY PEOPLE BELIEVE IT: 69% of Republicans now believe Biden’s 2020 win was illegitimate: New poll released before Trump’s January 6 arraignment shows GOP supporters believe there WAS widespread fraud.

And, regardless of actual fraud, if your electoral system is that untrusted, it’s time to make it more clearly trustworthy. The failure — more like refusal — to do that is producing a constitutional crisis in this country.