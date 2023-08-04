SENATE JUDICIARY GOP STIRS: They’ve been rather quiet in recent weeks as the House Judiciary and House Oversight and Accountability committees peeled back layer after layer of the Biden Bribery Scandal. But today, every Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee signed a letter to Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) demanding a hearing be scheduled ASAP.

Purpose of the hearing is to give Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss an opportunity under oath and in public to “clarify” whether or not Weiss had authority to file any charge in any federal court he concluded to be justified by the evidence in the Hunter Biden tax evasion case.

No response from Durbin, but it’s difficult to see how he can avoid inviting Garland and Weiss, then convening the requested hearing. More to come.