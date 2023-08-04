THEN THEY CAME FOR YOUR CAR: You may have seen the announcement a few days ago from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it is upping the mandatory fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks to as high as 58 mpg by 2032. It’s for the environment, right?

“These draconian measures in the name of ‘efficiency’ would effectively make electric vehicles mandatory in this country by forcefully limiting Americans’ options. In the name of fighting climate change, the Biden administration is seeking to bend the American people to their will through government coercion. They don’t trust us to make our own choices, and so have decided to make our choices for us,” observes the American Accountability Foundation (AFA).

In fact, secret emails obtained and made public by AFA, reveal that NHTSA administrator Ann Carlson has long been convinced nothing less than complete abandonment of fossil fuels can save the Earth. Raising fuel economy standards to unreachable levels is a clear path to accomplishing that mythical goal.

Does Joe know that will mean no more driving his Corvette?