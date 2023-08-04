DID JESUS REALLY SAY HE WAS GOD? It’s a commonplace in many American campus classrooms that Jesus Christ never actually claimed to be God, that all that deity stuff was made up by the disciples after the crucifixion. You know, to keep the movement going, giving them something to do, an excuse to travel the Mediterranean, etc. etc.

J. Warner Wallace, the now-retired Los Angeles Police Detective who became famous on NBC’s “Dateline” for solving decades old open murder cases, grew up an atheist but that changed mid-life and today he’s an extremely knowledgeable, articulate defender of the faith. He’s especially good in this video on HillFaith today in refuting the Mithras theft theory.