FORMER CAPITOL HILL CHIEF ‘A LITTLE P—-D OFF: If you doubt that somebody (not spelled T-R-U-M-P) intended the J6 riot to happen, read this from the National Pulse regarding Tucker Carlson’s interview of former Capitol Hill Policy Chief Steven Sund.

Fox fired Carlson before he could air the interview and it was never aired afterwards. Which raises some interesting questions about what else Fox has declined to air on J6. It will all come out sooner or later.