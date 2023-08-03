DON SURBER: The Failure of Liberalism.

The Hill reported, “High school boys are trending conservative.”

It cited data compiled by the University of Michigan, so make of it that report what you will. But the shift makes sense because liberalism has failed boys miserably. For the past 50 years, girls have gotten the edge in education because Title IX federal funding demands it — even though such discrimination violates the 14th Amendment’s protection against such bias.

We hear complaints about equality from women all the time, but it is men who suffer actual discrimination. Men are 9 times as likely to be sent to prison than women are.