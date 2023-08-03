HMM: There’s Something Very Strange About the Death of Obama’s Personal Chef. “The story became one of palace intrigue due to the anonymous 911 call, the location of the Obamas at the time of the incident, and the former president’s injuries at a golf course not long after the event. He was sporting bandaged hands and a black eye. It might be a coincidence, but the drowning has sparked many conspiracy theories and accompanying fact-checks, which don’t mean anything. The liberal media destroyed the ‘fact check’ beat when weaponizing these pieces against the Trump presidency.”

Well, yes. For “fact checks” to mean anything you have to trust the fact-checkers, which you clearly can’t. Of course, that doesn’t tell us what the truth is here.