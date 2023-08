WATERMELONS. GREEN ON THE OUTSIDE, RED ON THE INSIDE: ‘Environmental Justice’ Enforcement Becoming EPA’s Dominant Priority Under Biden: Report.

There is no such thing as “environmental justice.” There’s just idiots, drunk on power destroying everything, in the name of imaginary revenge on long dead people who weren’t who the idiots think they were and didn’t do the things idiots think they did. It’s all Noble Savage facilities in pretty clothes.