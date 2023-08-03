FRESH FROM THE LAB OF GRATUITOUS STUDIES: Gun Free Zones Are Favorite Targets of Mass Shooters, Crime Research Group Says.
Next up, water proven to be wet, fire hot, and Democrats Marxists.
