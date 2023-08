WHEN YOU FIND OUT ONE OF YOUR ONLINE FRIENDS SINCE FOREVER IS YOUR FRIEND FOR A REASON: I Hate Barbie.

With me, I don’t hate Barbie so much as she just hit the uncanny valley. Also my dolls were all babies or toddlers. The closest I came to fashion dolls were paper dolls I made myself. And their clothes, I drew and cut out myself. And since they were fantasy or science fiction I don’t think it was fashion exactly. Okay, fine, I’m broken.