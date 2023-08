TO BE FAIR, THEY DON’T ACTUALLY CARE ABOUT THE LAW: John Hinderaker: Trump Indictment: Sad Story, Lousy Legal Theories.

Related: National Review: This Trump Indictment Shouldn’t Stand. I’m glad to see them taking this entirely correct stand, but if they’d been more realistic about Trump and his opponents earlier, it might not have been necessary.

UPDATE: Funny because it’s true. Also not funny, for the same reason.