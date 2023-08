IS THERE ANYTHING THEY CAN’T DO? For better skin, try lifting weights. “People’s skin grew ‘more youthful at a cellular level’ after they began exercising, said Satoshi Fujita, an exercise scientist at Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto, Japan, who oversaw the new study. The most pronounced effects occurred when people lifted weights.”

For better results, try lifting heavier than the 1kg mini dumbbells in the picture.