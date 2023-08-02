MAKING YOUR LIVES WORSE ISN’T COLLATERAL DAMAGE, IT’S THE POINT: Meet the Biden Climate Official Who Wants To Force You To Live a ‘Simpler Life:’ ‘We need to be saved from ourselves,’ Ann Carlson said before joining Biden admin.

I think we need to be saved from interfering assholes. But we’ll have to do the saving ourselves.

Rousseau, despite his personal ties to key Enlightenment figures, carved out a staunchly contrary position – irrationalist and statist to the core. To call him a generic “national socialist” would be quite fair. If Orwell’s “Freedom Is Slavery” slogan ever struck you as over-the-top, try Rousseau’s notorious line from The Social Contract: “Whoever refuses to obey the general will will be forced to do so by the entire body; this means merely that he will be forced to be free.”

Do the letters F,O mean anything to you?