ANN ALTHOUSE ON the Trump indictment.

It is an egregious abuse of power to criminally prosecute someone for the purpose of educating the public and generating publicity for your political position.

It is ludicrous to celebrate the use of a trial for the purpose of generating “constant publicity” against a political candidate right after you’ve bemoaned that candidate’s success in convincing people that the charges against him are “politically motivated.” Trump made his argument in the political arena where it belongs. He spoke effectively enough for his cause. If his opponents can’t counter his speech with speech, that’s a terrible concession. It will serve poetic justice if their use of the criminal process only heightens Trump’s argument that the charges against him are politically motivated.

I’m not a Trump supporter. I’m a believer in freedom of speech and the rule of law. I deplore the criminalization of politics.

Hasen proceeds to fret about Trump’s ability to push the trial date beyond Election Day, win the presidency, put his own people in charge, pardon himself, and then “then sic his attorney general on political adversaries with prosecutions not grounded in any evidence.” Yes, that’s a lowly incentive for protecting freedom of speech and the rule of law: You might be able to take out your enemies, but when the tables turn, they are enabled and motivated to come after you. Hasen knows this. He admits it. But he won’t come out and say this prosecution is a terrible mistake.