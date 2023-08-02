IN THE DAYS BEFORE WORLD WAR II, THE SENIOR LEADERSHIP OF JAPAN’S GOVERNMENT AND MILITARY WAS PURGED OF THOSE WHO DID NOT SUPPORT WAR: China Replaces Missile Commander Days After Removing Foreign Minister: Ouster of senior military leader aimed at shoring up loyalty to Xi Jinping, analysts say.

China ousted the commander of its missile force, a move that analysts said was intended to ensure loyalty to leader Xi Jinping in the arm of the military that controls nuclear-tipped missiles pointed at the U.S. and would play a pivotal role in any attempt to seize Taiwan through force.

The removal of Li Yuchao, a veteran of the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force, marked an abrupt end to an unusually short stint in a key military post and comes days after China replaced its foreign minister in another decision shrouded in mystery.

Li, who was appointed commander in January last year, hadn’t been seen in public for several months. His ouster was confirmed at a ceremony a day before China celebrated the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA, which falls on Tuesday.

In a Tuesday commentary marking the anniversary, the official PLA Daily newspaper urged all military personnel to uphold Xi’s status as the “core” of the Communist Party leadership, and to persist with efforts to enforce discipline and fight corruption within the armed forces.