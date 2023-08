WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU’RE GOVERNED BY IDIOTS:

Baltimore’s @MayorBMScott in 2021-

“We will reimagine public safety, we can’t arrest our way out of it”

Baltimore’s @MayorBMScott in 2023-

“We must arrest people & hold them accountable by not allowing them right back out on the streets”

Dumb ass decisions were made.

— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 2, 2023