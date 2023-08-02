HMM: Muscadine Wine: A Promising New Ally in the Fight Against Skin Aging. “A new study reveals that drinking two glasses of dealcoholized muscadine wine daily can significantly improve skin elasticity and water retention in middle-aged and older women, likely due to the polyphenols found in the wine. The study is the first of its kind in a randomized clinical trial, with researchers attributing the positive effects on the skin to muscadine wine’s unique polyphenolic profile, though they caution further research with larger participant groups and considering the effects of alcohol is needed.”