DISTRACTIONS: Don Surber: Biden indicts Trump to hide USA’s credit rating dropping. “Now, whenever Biden indicts Trump, smart readers ask themselves what is Biden trying to distract us from this time? His son’s day in court? His secretary of state bowing to Chairman Xi? A whistleblower testifying before Congress? This time it is creditors getting uneasy about his overspending. For every dollar the federal government takes in taxes, it spends two. Lenders want to charge you more money when you do that.”

