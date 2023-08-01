EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: “Arbitrary… Outdated!” – Yellen Outraged After Fitch Cuts USA’s AAA-Rating.
Yeah, it’s not as if our finances have been imprudently managed.
