HOW CAPITALISM RAISES EVERYBODY: It’s not often that I link to a George Will column (this might even be the first ever), but he’s got one in the July 19 Washington Pest that superbly illustrates the incredible capacity of free minds and free markets to harness human creativity and energy to improve everybody’s standard of living. Maybe it should be renamed, I dunno, the War on Poverty?
