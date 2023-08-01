EPA STAFF, BUDGET AND ‘ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE’ ENFORCEMENT EXPLODING UNDER BIDEN: OpenTheBooks.com dug into the spending data going back to 2018 and document the explosion of environmental justice aka Critical Race Theory Applied. Is this the preparation of EPA’s political weaponization by Biden against the fossil fuel energy industry?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.