HUMANS, CHIMPS AND ZOMBIE SCIENCE: Humans and chimpanzees share 98 to 99 percent of their DNA, right? No, actually that’s Zombie science, according to the Colson Center’s latest “What Would You Say” video on HillFaith. Now, before you dismiss it, humans and bananas do share approximately 60 percent of their DNA, but nobody says we’re really a lot like the fruit, right?