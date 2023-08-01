HMM: Using AI, scientists bring Neanderthal antibiotics back from extinction. “They’ve resurrected molecules with antibiotic properties found in extinct organisms — specifically, our close relatives, the Neanderthals and Denisovans. (Neanderthals went extinct 40,000 years ago, while Denisovans might have survived until 15,000-30,000 years ago.) The breakthrough throws open the doors to a brave new world of ‘molecular de-extinction,’ which holds promise for drug discovery.”