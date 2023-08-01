I POSTED ON THIS STORY THE OTHER DAY, BUT NOW IT’S GONE NATIONAL: ‘Fairly shocking’: Secret medical lab in California stored bioengineered mice laden with COVID. “Zieba said officials called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after about 30 freezers and refrigerators were found, with some set to negative 80 degrees. The CDC detected at least 20 potentially infectious agents, according to court documents.”
