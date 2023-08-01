BROKEN PROMISE: Students At LeBron James’ School All Fail State Math Exam. “LeBron James’ I Promise school is under scrutiny after it was recently reealed that no eighth-grade student has passed the state math test since third grade. While some students improved, others regressed, with black students and those with disabilities testing in the bottom 5% in Ohio. School board president Derrick Hall expressed disappointment, questioning the impact of the provided resources.”

As the overfunded and nonperforming DC schools demonstrate, the problem isn’t resources.