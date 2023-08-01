IONOCALORIC COOLING, a new process for refrigerating things. “A temperature shift of 25 degrees Celsius (45 degrees Fahrenheit) was measured through the application of less than a single volt of charge in the experiment, a result that exceeds what other caloric technologies have managed to achieve so far.”
