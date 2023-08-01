DON SURBER: Biden’s crime family is all of DC.

There is no way Joe will be impeached or Hunter will do any jail time because if they go down, all of Washington will go with them. Washington protects its own because they fear if one goes to jail, he will bring them all down. . . .

Congressional fortunes are made through book deals and stock purchases. Congressmen and senators are amazing lucky when it comes to timing stock purchases and dumping stocks. In fact there are ETFs (exchange-traded funds) that track congressional stock purchases and sales, which allows mere mortals to trade like a pro — the pros being Nancy Pelosi and Ted Cruz.