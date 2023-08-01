AI IS NOT NEARLY AS DANGEROUS AS A SENATOR ON A CRUSADE: Senator Calls for Artificial Intelligence ‘Regulatory Agency,’ Citing ‘Scary’ Dangers of AI Tech.
Control government. AI tech will sort itself.
AI IS NOT NEARLY AS DANGEROUS AS A SENATOR ON A CRUSADE: Senator Calls for Artificial Intelligence ‘Regulatory Agency,’ Citing ‘Scary’ Dangers of AI Tech.
Control government. AI tech will sort itself.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.