THEY TOLD ME IF TRUMP WERE PRESIDENT, OUR INSTITUTIONS WOULD BE TAKEN OVER BY PEOPLE PEDDLING RACIST GARBAGE. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! Supreme Court Justice Jackson’s second error reveals another industry gone woke. “The AAMC brief refers to four studies in support of this claim. Yet none of them examine whether Black doctors are better at treating the pain of Black patients. All four document Black patients’ problems with pain management, but crucially, not one examines the efficacy of doctors of different races. The AAMC either failed to read the research or deliberately created this claim out of whole cloth.”