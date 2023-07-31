STANDING UP AGAINST RACISM AND BIGOTRY: Civil rights complaint filed against med school programs that gave preferential admissions to non-whites. “A federal civil rights complaint has been filed against two medical school programs that forced white and Asian applicants to prove they are ‘economically disadvantaged’ to be considered on equal admissions footings with other races. The complaint was filed July 25 by the Legal Insurrection Foundation’s Equal Protection Project.”
