THAT’S WHY DEMOCRATS WANT TO BE ABLE TO REGULATE EVERYTHING: Virginia Postrel: The Power to Regulate Is The Power to Destroy. “The president is head of the executive branch of government. If Congress doesn’t want him to enforce regulations, it shouldn’t pass them—doubly so if they’re vague. The 20th-century conceit that a technocratic elite should replace politically accountable appointees is based on the myth of disinterested agreement about the ‘right kind of civilization’.”