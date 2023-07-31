YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK: Biden administration thinks it’s no laughing matter that minority kids seem to love Japanese comic books, according to the Washington Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross, so $300,000 is being devoted to finding an answer to this momentous, paradigmatic problem of science.
