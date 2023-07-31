July 31, 2023

REPEAL OF A REPEAL: Half of the Senate Republicans are co-sponsoring a Resolution of Disapproval to nullify a Biden administration rule that repealed a Trump era missive that required the broadest possible hiring freedom under the Constitution for religiously oriented federal contractors.

The Biden repeal would restore to the Department of Labor the regulatory authority to bar federal contractors from making adherence to particular faith tenants such as being pro-life an employment qualification.

Posted at 4:10 pm by Mark Tapscott