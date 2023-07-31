MARK RIPPETOE ON LIFE IN 2023: “Really, the children are in charge now, seeking validation for ‘caring about the planet,’ running around yelling about ‘carbon’ — the 4th most abundant element in the physical universe –being a deadly poison. Their managers are common criminals whose entire agenda is money and control, and we are letting it happen.”

These are the Crazy Years. And our ruling class has taken to heart Rhett Butler’s dictum that there’s as much money to be made in tearing down a civilization as in building one up.