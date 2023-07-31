OH, I HAVE CONFIDENCE THAT THEY CAN: DOJ can’t sink any lower after attempted jailing of Hunter Biden’s ex-partner Devon Archer before his testimony.

On the eve of Devon Archer’s bombshell testimony to the House Oversight Committee, the Department of Justice tried to put him in jail.

If you don’t suspect that’s an attempt to intimidate Hunter Biden’s former best friend before he reveals damaging secrets about the president, then I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.

It’s another example of a DOJ gone astray.

Coming hot on the heels of the first son’s dubious plea deal in Delaware collapsing last week, and amid allegations from senior IRS whistleblowers of political favoritism by prosecutors to protect Joe Biden, you have to wonder how far a weaponized, all-powerful, unaccountable justice system can go.