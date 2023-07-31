BE BUFF AND MENTALLY FOCUSED: Bodybuilding Supplement Shown to Stave Off Dementia in Mice. “While this study involved mice, the team is hopeful that HMB could be repurposed to fight dementia conditions such as Alzheimer’s in people. The good news is that HMB is already considered safe to use for muscle gain, even over longer timescales.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.