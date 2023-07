WHAT WAS HIS FIRST CLUE? THE LAST THREE YEARS? EXCLUSIVE: ‘We Are Totally Awash in Pseudoscience’: Nobel Prize-Winning Physicist on Climate Agenda.

“I believe that climate change is not a crisis,” Mr. Clauser told the audience at Quantum Korea 2023.

He also described the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as “one of the worst sources of dangerous misinformation.”