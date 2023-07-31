THEY CAN RECOMMEND SACRIFICING A GOAT TO BAAL FOR ALL I CARE: CDC Poised to Recommend Annual COVID-19 Shots: Director.
The answer remains: Sod off, swampy.
THEY CAN RECOMMEND SACRIFICING A GOAT TO BAAL FOR ALL I CARE: CDC Poised to Recommend Annual COVID-19 Shots: Director.
The answer remains: Sod off, swampy.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.