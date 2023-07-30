SO WE MIGHT BE A COUPLE OF DEGREES WARMER (IN SOME PLACES,) BUT IT’S TRANSITORY, AND IT’S NOT BECAUSE OF CARBON*: What NASA and the European Space Agency are admitting but the media are failing to report about our current heat wave.

The only problem with carbon is that the climate alarmists are made of just as much carbon as the rest of us. We should remind them of this early and often. “Hey, I have an idea to reduce carbon!” said with a bright, manic smile might work.

Also, don’t despair. Yes, it’s warm. It’s Summer. However, just a little bit warmer — a few percents of a degree, in all likelihood, overall — will be great if it results in milder winters.