FOLLOW THE SCIENCE!!! Hot and Bothered About Heat Waves. “In fact the most recent (2021) report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) does not support the common claims about drought, floods, hurricanes and other severe weather events. Not only does the last IPCC report find no clear trends, it offers ‘low confidence’ in predictions of future trends. The one exception is longer heat waves, which the IPCC says with ‘high confidence’ have already begun. And yet the current heat waves both in the United States and in Europe, while lasting longer than average in some places like Arizona, is setting few new record highs. In the U.S., the EPA’s own ‘Heat Wave Index’ for the continental states shows that the 1930s was by far the hottest decade of the last century.”
