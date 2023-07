SOYBEAN OIL IS BAD: Popular Cooking Oil Can Lead to Gut Damage.

Olive or avocado oil are better. Or the secret behind McDonald’s (former) fries, beef tallow. I notice it’s making a comeback as people notice that seed oils, once touted as healthy, are anything but. Someone should sue the Center for Science in the Public Interest and the various state AGs for bullying McDonalds into switching from beef tallow to deadly seed oils.