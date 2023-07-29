ANY TIME YOU ASK ABOUT UKRAINE AND MONEY, DEMOCRATS GO BONKERS:

What’s incredible here is that Bernie Sanders once championed the exact same style audit of Afghan war money as an example of what to do for all of DoD, Elizabeth Warren championed the same style IG for bank bailouts. Now both oppose a special audit of Ukraine money? https://t.co/BsXxogAM87

Now that we know the Bidens took $10M+ in bribes from Ukraine do you understand why President Trump was impeached for a single phone call to Zelensky asking about Biden’s financial dealings?

Nancy launched impeachment proceedings the next week and came up with the reason later…

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 24, 2023