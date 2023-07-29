EV DISAPPOINTMENT: What Happens When a Rivian EV Runs Out of Battery Charge? “If you read nothing else, read this: Don’t do it. If you have the range to reach a charger, no matter how slow, go there. If you do not have the range to reach a charger, pull over while you still have some battery left. Running an EV until it’s completely dead will only make your day worse and the recovery take longer. We’ll get to why, exactly, deeper in the story.”