#JOURNALISM:

It was a non-story for 2 years. Then it rose to the level of a REPUBLICANS POUNCE STORY.

Now Biden does the right thing, and the major media will finally admit that Biden has 7 grandchildren.

It has very state media vibes. https://t.co/HEDQcoSsRh

— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) July 29, 2023