AMERICA’S PAPER OF RECORD: Internalized Misogyny: Girl Pretends Her Successful Lawyer Barbie Is A Mommy. “We grew concerned when Tabitha turned Barbie’s genuine Mark Cross leather briefcase into a changing table for Barbie’s baby nursery. . . . More abhorrent, she stuffed Barbie’s camel hair overcoat into the charcoal, pinstriped business suit to make her look…ugh, pregnant!”