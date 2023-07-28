ABOUT BIDENOMICS AND REALITY: President Joe Biden insists his economic program is “working.” That’s not what most Americans think, according to the latest I&I/TIPP Poll:

“The president in recent weeks has maintained that his economic policies are ‘turning things around and ‘delivering for the American people,’ and has made other comments intended to boost support for Bidenomics. But by 51 percent to 42 percent, Americans disagree with those assessments, based on the online I&I/TIPP Poll, taken July 5-7 from 1,341 adults. The poll has a margin of error of +/-2.7 percentage points.

“Among the majority, 33 percent said they disagreed ‘strongly,’ while just 18 percent said they disagreed ‘somewhat.’ Results were weaker for the minority opinion, with just 16 percent saying they agreed ‘strongly’ that Biden’s policies were turning things around, while 26 percent said they only ‘somewhat’ agreed.”