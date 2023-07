NO, OF COURSE THERE WON’T BE AN APOLOGY, BECAUSE AN APOLOGY WOULDN’T BE ENOUGH: Will There Ever Be an Apology for Covid Overreaction?

If half of what they did came to light the only thing that would start to atone for this would be “we bought a wood chipper and called it amnesty.” So they’re going to keep not admitting they did anything wrong, and hoping they can keep riding that tiger.